China Military

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Relations between the Chinese and U.S. militaries have been developing steadily this year, said Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Thursday.

"Development of China-U.S. military-to-military relationship is in line with the common interests of both countries, and is conducive to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and the world at large," Wu noted at a press conference.

This year will see more exchanges between the two sides, including high-level exchanges, institutional dialogues, visits by warships as well as joint training and drills, said Wu, citing achievements made so far such as the 12th China-U.S. defense ministry working level meeting held in January in the United States.

China is willing to work with the U.S. side to expand cooperation while handling differences properly to make new progress in military relations between the two parties, Wu added.