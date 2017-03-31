King of Saudi Arabia meets with senior Chinese military official

King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia meets with visiting Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) Air Force General Xu Qiliang (L) in Riyadh on March 30, 2017. (Photo by Li Xiaowei )

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, Mar. 31 (ChinaMil) -- Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz met with Air Force General Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), who was visiting Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh on the morning of March 30, local time.

King Salman asked Gen. Xu to convey his cordial greetings and best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said that the friendship between Saudi Arabia and China has a long history, as evidenced by the ancient Silk Road linking the two countries closely together.

Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to the friendly relations with China and has always been committed to developing all-round cooperative relations with China, he noted.

King Salman said that his recent visit to China was very successful, and during the visit, he reached important consensus with President Xi on deepening cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Saudi Arabia has full confidence in conducting mutually beneficial cooperation with China and will continue to promote the development of bilateral state and military relations, King Salman added.

Gen. Xu said that China and Saudi Arabia always treat each other sincerely, friendly and equally and achieve fruitful results in various fields.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and King Salman of Saudi Arabia agreed to upgrade China–Saudi Arabia relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, Gen. Xu continued.

The Chinese military delegation's visit to Saudi Arabia this time was aimed at implementing the important consensus reached by President Xi and His Majesty the King during their exchange of visit, so as to consolidate the traditional friendship, deepen pragmatic cooperation and push forward the bilateral state and military relations between the two countries, Gen. Xu said.

General Xu Qiliang also held talks with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohamed bin Salman on Thursday Afternoon.