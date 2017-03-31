China's army to put forward medical assistance worldwide

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military will continue to participate in global medical assistance, especially in African countries, according to an article run by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Daily Friday.

Assistance will include medical cooperation with Africa after the Ebola breakout, and sending experts to the African Union to support the development of a disease control system, said PLA Daily.

In recent years, China's military has sent out more than 170 medical team groups to over 50 countries and regions, according to the article, which quoted an official from the Central Military Commission's Logistical Support Department.

Since 2003, over 4,000 soldiers who specialized in health care or logistics were dispatched on United Nations peacekeeping missions, treating more than 130,000 patients worldwide, according to PLA Daily.

The army will also promote global cooperation on prevention and control of infectious disease and the treatment of health emergencies, said the PLA Daily.