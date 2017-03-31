Senior Chinese military leader meets with Saudi Arabia's deputy crown prince

General Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), talks with Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud , Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince, on the afternoon of Thursday, local time. (mod.gov.cn/ Li Xiaowei)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, Mar. 31 (ChinaMil) -- General Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), held talks with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, also Second Deputy Premier and Defense Minister, in Riyadh on the afternoon of March 30, 2017, local time.

Gen. Xu Qiliang said that Saudi Arabia is a big country in the Middle East and the Islamic world, and it is China's important partner in the Middle East.

The friendship between peoples of Saudi Arabia and China enjoys a long history and despite the changeable international situations, the Chinese side has always been committed to the development of long-term friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries, Xu said.

He added that in recent years, the two militaries have witnessed constantly deepened cooperation in multiple fields including the high-level visits, personnel training and professional exchanges.

Gen. Xu stressed that the Chinese side is willing to work with the Saudi Arabian side to conscientiously implement the consensus reached between heads of the two states, and promote bilateral relations between the two countries and two militaries to a new level.

Muhammad said that heads of the two states made mutual visits successfully, which has promoted the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. He noted that Saudi Arabia and China share a wide range of common interests in various fields.

The "Vision 2030" proposed by Saudi Arabia highly accords with the strategy of "One Belt and One Road" initiative in China, he said, adding that the high-level joint committee established by both sides has strengthened pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

The Saudi Arabian side is willing to work with the Chinese side to promote the constant development of relations between the two countries and militaries, he stressed.

Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad awarded the Abdulaziz Order of Merit to Air Force General Xu Qiliang on behalf of Salman bin Abdulaziz, King of Saudi Arabia.

Li Huaxin, Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Major General Shao Yuanming, deputy chief of staff of the Joint Staff Department of the CMC, Lieutenant General Liu Sheng, deputy director of the CMC Equipment Development Department, and Rear Admiral Dong Jun, deputy commander of the PLA Southern Theater Command, participated in the talks.

On behalf of the King of Saudi Arabia, Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad awards the Abdulaziz Order of Merit to General Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of China's CMC, on the afternoon of Thursday, local time. (mod.gov.cn/ Li Xiaowei)