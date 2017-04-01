China, Switzerland pledge to advance military-to-military cooperation

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Fan Changlong, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, and Chang Wanquan, Chinese defense minister and state councilor, on Friday met separately with Guy Parmelin, head of the Swiss Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport.

Fan Changlong said China is willing to work with Switzerland to implement consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, enhance strategic communication, enrich military-to-military relations, and make positive contributions to the China-Switzerland innovative strategic partnership.

Fan hailed the smooth development of military-to-military relations in recent years and deepening of exchanges and cooperation in areas such as the exchange of high-level visits, personnel training and international peacekeeping missions.

Parmelin said that Switzerland adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to advance pragmatic cooperation with China in all fields.

Noting the good momentum of development in military-to-military relations, Chang Wanquan said China is willing to work with Switzerland to deepen exchanges and pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries.

Parmelin told Chang that Switzerland attaches much importance to developing ties with China and is willing to work together with China to elevate military-to-military relations to a new level.