Chinese embassy commemorates People's Volunteers Army martyrs in DPRK

PYONGYANG, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Staff from the Chinese embassy have commemorated martyrs from the Chinese People's Volunteers Army by holding ceremonies here on Tuesday, which falls on the traditional Chinese Tomb Sweeping Day.

Chinese Ambassador to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Li Jinjun led staff members in laying flower baskets at the foot of Friendship Tower in downtown Pyongyang.

They also visited the exhibition hall inside the tower, which also serves as a shrine for the martyrs.

The tower was established in 1959 by then DPRK leader Kim Il Sung. It is dedicated to the soldiers and officers of the Chinese People's Volunteers Army who died during the 1950-1953 Korean War and other Chinese volunteers who joined the war and the post-war reconstruction effort.

A separate commemorative ceremony was held by the embassy staff on the same day at a cemetery outside Pyongyang where some Chinese martyrs are buried.

Some Chinese-Koreans, members of the Chinese business community, students and visitors from China also joined the ceremonies.