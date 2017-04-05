PLA Army participates in Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) competition

The picture shows the Chinese participants in the second Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) competition on April 4, 2017.

KHARIAN, April 5 (ChinaMil) -- The second Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) competition kicked off at a military barracks in Kharian of Pakistan on April 3, 2017. The Chinese PLA Army participated in the event for the first time.

Eight Chinese soldiers from a brigade of the PLA Western Theater Command competed with rivals from Pakistan, Turkey, Jordon, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and the UK during the competition. A total of 14 teams from seven countries competed for the gold medal.

The PATS competition is a complete set of anti-terrorism combat action process combed by the Pakistani Army according to their anti-terrorism experience in recent years.

In 2016, Pakistan invited neighboring countries to participate in this competition, aiming to share team tactics, anti-terrorism skills and lessons learned from handling of terrorist threats.

In addition to teams from China, Turkey, Jordan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and the UK, the Pakistani Army also sent eight teams from its different military forces.

Members of the Chinese team were from a special operations brigade of the 21st Group Army of the PLA Western Theater Command. The brigade has also sent team to participate in the "Friendship-2016" joint anti-terrorism training of the Chinese and Pakistani Armies.

According to rules of the competition, foreign teams will join the competition on the second day, April 4. In the next 3 days and 2 nights, the participants will walk for more than 60 kilometers to complete minefield clean-up, swim in battle gear and other 31 subjects.

All subjects are with tactical background and are very close to the real battlefield environment. It is a major test in physical, combat skills and teamwork capability for participants.

Wang Bingjun, leader of the Chinese team, said that they hope to learn from foreign military training and anti-terrorism practice. At the same time, they will strive to achieve excellent results and demonstrate the capability of the Chinese Army, added Wang.

Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (F, C) poses for a group photo with leaders of military teams participating in the event at Mangla on April 1, 2017.