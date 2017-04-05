Chinese diplomats in India sweep graves of Chinese Expeditionary Force

CALCUTTA, April 4 (ChinaMil) – Cai Zhifeng, Deputy Consul General of the Consulate General of China in Kolkata, made a special trip to the Chinese Anti-Japanese Aggression Expeditionary Force Cemetery in Rāmgarh, Jharkhand in northeastern India, during the Tomb-Sweeping Day, a traditional Chinese festival which fell on April 4, 2017.

Cai and his party first presented flower baskets to the monument and placed white carnations in front of each martyr's tomb.

Chinese diplomats and representatives from Chinese-funded enterprises then lined up and made three bows to the monument to honor the Chinese heroes who are sleeping here.

The Chinese Expeditionary Force was established in 1941, and fought against Japanese invaders in India and Myanmar from 1942 to 1945, the number of casualties was approximate 67,000.

At present, there are a total of three famous cemeteries of Chinese Expeditionary Force in India. The cemetery in Rāmgarh was used to bury the fallen soldiers of the Chinese anti-Japanese aggression expeditionary forces from 1942 to 1945. Among the existing 667 tombs, only 40 have names.