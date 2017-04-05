Chinese peacekeeping forces hold memorial ceremonies for comrades killed

Officers and soldiers from the 15th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon stand in silent tribute in memory of martyr Du Zhaoyu at the memorial ceremony held at the Khiam observation post in south Lebanon on April 2, 2017, local time. (mod.gov.cn/ Hua Xun)

KHIAM OBSERVATION POST, LENANON, April 5 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese peacekeeping forces in different peacekeeping mission areas organized multiple memorial activities during the Tomb-sweeping Day holiday, a traditional Chinese festival for remembering ancestors, to express their mourning for the Chinese peacekeepers who had laid down their lives in missions.

Officers and soldiers of the 15th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon came to the Khiam observation post in south Lebanon on April 2 to mourn Chinese UN observer Lt. Colonel Du Zhaoyu, who was killed on July 26, 2006 during an Israeli air raid on Lebanon .

The 13th Chinese peacekeeping force to Darfur of Sudan held a memorial ceremony on the same day at the super camp of African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) to express deep mourning for and pay high tribute to Chinese soldiers who had lost their lives when carrying out peacekeeping missions.

The 4th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent and guard contingent to Mali paid silent tributes on April 3 to honor Shen Liangliang, a soldier of the Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent who was killed in a terrorist attack on May 31 last year in the northern Malian town of Gao , at the location where he was killed.

The 3rd Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan and the 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to the Democratic Republic of Congo (Kinshasa) also held memorials in different forms during the Tomb-sweeping Day.

According to public data of the United Nations, at least 32 United Nations staff members died at their posts in 2016, the vast majority of whom were peacekeepers. Since the United Nations launched peacekeeping operations in 1948, more than 3,000 peacekeepers have unfortunately been killed in the course of performing their duties.

Since 1990, Chinese military has participated in 24 United Nations peacekeeping operations and dispatched more than 30,000 peacekeeping troops. Thirteen peacekeepers from China have sacrificed their lives in the frontline of peacekeeping.