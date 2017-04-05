Senior military officers attend tree planting activity

BEIJING, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Vice Chairmen of the Central Military Commission (CMC) Fan Changlong and Xu Qiliang have called on the Chinese military and armed police to uphold the concept of green development.

The senior military officers made the remarks during a tree planting activity in Beijing on Wednesday.

They also called on the military and armed police forces to take part in and support the efforts to promote environmental progress and to make greater contributions to the building of a beautiful China.

This year is the 35th consecutive year that senior CMC officials have attended tree planting activities in Beijing.

Guo Jinlong, secretary of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, also attended Wednesday's activity.