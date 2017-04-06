Chinese embassy staff visit Chinese martyrs' cemetery in Vietnam

HANOI, April 6 (ChinaMil) -- Working staff of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam, representatives of Chinese-funded institutions and Chinese students studying in Vietnam, totaling 40 people, visited on April 5, the day after the traditional Chinese Tomb Sweeping Day, the Kim Anh Chinese Martyrs' Cemetery located in Minh Phu Village in Soc Son County of Vietnam's Capital Hanoi, to deeply mourn for the Chinese soldiers killed in the war to aid Vietnam and resist U.S. invasion.

The Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Hong Xiaoyong delivered a speech. He said that in 1960s, upon the request of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese people, the Chinese government sent more than 320,000 Chinese soldiers to Vietnam to fight should to shoulder with the Vietnamese people in resisting foreign aggression.

"More than 1,400 Chinese soldiers, who laid down their lives in the arduous combats, are buried in Chinese martyrs' cemeteries in Vietnam, casting a monument of China-Vietnam friendship with their young and precious lives,” said Hong Xiaoyong.

In 2005, Chinese Embassy in Vietnam compiled a register of Chinese martyrs in the war to aid Vietnam and resist aggression. The register records 1,446 Chinese martyrs who were laid to rest in Vietnam from 1951 to 1976. In accordance with the then agreement reached by China and Vietnam, the 1446 Chinese martyrs were buried in 40 martyrs' cemeteries in 22 provinces and cities in northern and central Vietnam.