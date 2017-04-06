PLA Army commander meets Australian counterpart in Beijing



PLA Army Commander General Li Zuocheng (1st R) holds talks with Chief of Australian Army Lieutenant General Angus Campbell (2nd L) in Beijing on April 5, 2015.

BEIJING, April 6 (ChinaMil) -- Commander of the Chinese PLA Army General Li Zuocheng held talks with visiting Chief of Australian Army Lieutenant General Angus Campbell in Beijing on Wednesday afternoon .

In recent years, both the Chinese and Australian militaries have witnessed further development of relations, closer high-level contacts, smoother institutionalized exchanges and more in-depth cooperation in professional areas, which helps consolidate and deepen the mutual trust and understanding between the two sides, Li said.

He suggested the two Armies should further strengthen high-level contacts, enhance cooperation in military training and professional areas, and expand training scopes in military academies, so as to jointly promote the development of relations between the two countries and their militaries.

Campbell expressed that the Australian military attaches importance to developing relations with the Chinese military. He hoped that the two sides can strengthen cooperation in the aspects of cooperation mechanism, professional training and exchange between military academies, in order to push forward the relations between the two militaries, especially the Armies of the two countries.

Before their talks, Li held a welcoming ceremony for Campbell and accompanied him to review the guard of honor of the PLA Army.