Chinese sappers give demining demonstration at UNIFIL marking Mine Awareness Day

Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Major-General Michael Beary views a photo display of the multi-functional engineer detachment of the 15th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon. (mod.gov.cn/ Hua Xun)

BEIRUT, April 6 (ChinaMil) -- Head of Mission and Force Commander the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Major General Michael Beary and Henri Morand, UNMAS Programme Manager for Lebanon, praised Chinese peacekeeping engineers, saying they have excellent professional attainment and extraordinary dedication to their work when addressing an event to observe the 12th International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action held at the UNIFIL Headquarters in Naqoura on April 4.

In UNIFIL, the responsibility for mine clearance in south Lebanon, also known as "silent killers", falls on the shoulders of Chinese engineers, and the Chinese engineers who set up boundary markers along the Blue Line often encounter landmines, said Maj. Gen. Beary, adding that Chinese engineers are doing the most dangerous job in UNIFIL Force, so to speak, and they should be admired and recognized by the world for their professionalism and courage.

Addressing the event, Mr. Morand said that "Today, we would like to express our gratitude to those who are directly involved in removing landmines, especially the Chinese mine clearance engineers, we would love to cooperate with them."

On behalf of the manual mine-clearing troops in the UNIFIL Force, the 15th Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment made a dynamic demonstration of demining operation, and work with the Italian EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) group to complete a signal source positioning demonstration.

The Chinese peacekeeping engineers have removed and destroyed more than 9700 landmines of various kinds as well as unexploded ordnance with zero accident and zero mortality. The 15th Chinese peacekeeping multi-functional engineer detachment to Lebanon is the only detachment in UNIFIL Force that has passed the UN qualification certification for the clearance of landmines, explosive devices and cluster strike areas.

In order to build a world free of the threat of landmines and other explosive remnants of war (ERW), the United Nations General Assembly declared on December 8, 2005 that April 4 of each year shall be observed as the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

The 2017 theme of the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action is Needs Driven, People Centered.



A UNIFIL Chinese peacekeeper is seen in a manual demining demonstration during a commemorative event at UNIFIL Headquarters in south Lebanon to mark the International Mine Awareness Day on April 4, 2017. (unifil.unmissions.org)