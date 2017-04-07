Pakistan Army Team Spirit competition concludes

JHELUM: The second Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) competition concluded on Wednesday at National Counter Terrorism Centre near Jhelum, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

10 foreign military teams which include China, Indonesia, Jordon, Malaysia, Maldives, Mayanmar, Srilanka, Turkey, Thailand and UK along with eight Pakistan Army teams enthusiastically participated in the toughest military competition.

Held from April 1 to 5, the teams of 1 corps, 30 corps and China won Gold medal whereas Southern Command, 4 corps, 10 corps, Srilanka, Turkey and UK clinched silver medal. Bronze medal was won by 5 corps, 31 corps, 2 corps and Malaysia.

Corps Commander Gujwanwala Lt Gen Ikramul Haque, who was chief guest on the occasion, awarded prizes to the winning teams.

While congratulating the winners, Lt-Gen Haque applauded the professionalism, dedication and skill of the participating teams.

He said participation of teams from the friendly countries offered an opportunity to all the participants to learn from each other’s professional experience in the domain of counter terrorism.

He thanked all foreign military teams for participating and showing confidence in Pakistan which is highly appreciable.

Lt Gen Hidayatur Rehman, Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Corps Commander Mangla and inspector general training and evaluation were also present on the occasion.