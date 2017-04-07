China Military

MAR-A-LAGO, United States, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday that he is ready to work with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to push forward China-U.S. relations from a new starting point.

While meeting with Trump in the latter's Florida resort of Mar-a-Lago, Xi said there is "There are a thousand reasons to make the China-U.S. relationship work, and no reason to break it."

Since the normalization of China-U.S. relations 45 years ago, the bilateral relationship, even though experienced ups and downs, has made historic progess and brought enormous and pragmatic benefits to the two peoples, Xi said.

The Chinese president said it takes political resolve and historical commitments from leaders of both countries to enhance the bilateral relations in the 45 years to come.

Xi also invited Trump to pay a state visit to China in 2017.

For his part, Trump accepted the invitation with pleasure, and hoped to make the trip at an early date, according to officials.