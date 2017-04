MAR-A-LAGO, the United States, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, wrapped up on Friday their first meeting at the seaside Mar-a-Lago resort in the U.S. state of Florida.

The two leaders agreed that the meeting was "positive and fruitful," and pledged to expand mutually-beneficial cooperation and manage their differences based on mutual respect.