Xi returns after visit to Finland, meeting with Trump in Florida

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing Saturday evening after he paid a state visit to Finland and traveled to Florida, the United States, for China-U.S. presidents' meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

At the invitation of President Sauli Niinisto of Finland and President Donald Trump of the United States, Xi visited Finland from April 4 to 6 and met with Trump from April 6 to 7.

Xi's entourage returned to Beijing with him, including his wife Peng Liyuan; Wang Huning, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee; Wang Yang, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier; Li Zhanshu, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; and State Councilor Yang Jiechi.