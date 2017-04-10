Chinese, French militaries hold 13th defense strategic consultation in Beijing

Major General Shao Yuanming (R), deputy chief of the Joint Staff Department under China's Central Military Commission (CMC), shakes hands with Vice Admiral Heure de Bonaventure (L), deputy director of General Directorate for International Relations and Strategic Affairs of the French Ministry of Defense before they co-host the 13th defense strategic consultation between the Chinese and French militaries held at the CMC's International Military Cooperation Office in Beijing on April 7, 2017. (mod.gov.cn/ Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, April 10 (ChinaMil) -- The 13th round of defense strategic consultation between Chinese and French militaries was held in Beijing last Friday. Major General Shao Yuanming, deputy chief of the Joint Staff Department under the Central Military Commission (CMC), and Bonaventure, deputy director of General Directorate for International Relations and Strategic Affairs (DGRIS) of the French Ministry of Defense, co-chaired the consultation.

The two sides exchanged views on issues of common concern including international and regional security situations, national defense and military development.

Shao said that as permanent members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, China and France share the responsibility of promoting regional and international peace and stability.

In recent years, the leaders of the two countries have maintained frequent exchange of visits, the mutual political trust between the two sides has been increasingly deepened, and the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership has entered a new era, Shao said.

The military-to-military relations between the two countries have also maintained a good momentum of development with remarkable cooperation achievements in various areas, Shao said, adding that the Chinese military is willing to work with the French military to resolutely implement the consensus reached by heads of state of the two countries to push forward the relations between the two militaries.

Bonaventure said that the French military attaches great importance to the France-China military-to-military defense strategic consultation mechanism and hopes that it will help enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen mutual understanding and promote cooperation.

France is satisfied with the development of relations between the two militaries and is willing to further strengthen military exchange and cooperation with China, Bonaventure said.

