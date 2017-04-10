China, Myanmar stress win-win cooperation to advance relations

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China and Myanmar on Monday agreed to uphold the principle of mutual respect and win-win cooperation to promote the sustained, healthy and steady development of bilateral relations.

China appreciates Myanmar's support for and participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, President Xi Jinping said during talks with Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw.

China will work with Myanmar to synergize the two nation's development strategies, and push forward cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water conservancy, electricity, finance and border economic cooperation zone, Xi said.

"China will work with Myanmar to implement key cooperative programs such as Kyaukpyu Special Economic Zone and connectivity projects," Xi said.

U Htin Kyaw said Myanmar upholds the one-China policy and supports and is willing to participate the Belt and Road Initiative, and strengthen cooperation on infrastructure and border economic cooperation zone.

U Htin Kyaw is on a six-day state visit to China from April 6 to 11 at the invitation of Xi. His delegation of over 30 people includes ministers from Myanmar's commerce and construction departments.