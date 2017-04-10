Chinese defense minister meets senior French military official



General Chang Wanquan (2nd R), state councilor and defense minister of China, meets with Vice Admiral Heure de Bonaventure (2nd L), deputy director of the General Directorate of International Relations and Strategic Affairs of the French Ministry of Defense, who is in China to attend the 13th Defense Strategic Dialogue between Chinese and French Defense Ministries in Beijing on the morning of April 7. (mod.gov.cn/ Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, April 10 (ChinaMil) -- General Chang Wanquan, China's state councilor and defense minister, met with Vice Admiral Heure de Bonaventure, deputy director of the General Directorate of International Relations and Strategic Affairs of the French Ministry of Defense, in Beijing on the morning of April 7.

Bonaventure was the head of a French military delegation coming to China to attend the 13th round of defense strategic consultation between the Chinese and French militaries held in Beijing last Friday.

Chang said that Chinese President Xi Jinping's successful visit to France in 2014 has opened a new era of close and long-lasting comprehensive strategic partnership between China and France.

As an important component of the China-France relations, the bilateral military relations between China and France has been always maintaining the good momentum of development, as evidenced by the frequent high-level mutual visits, smooth institutionalized contacts and fruitful results in exchange and cooperation of military training and military technologies, Chang said.

The Chinese military is willing to work with the French military to comprehensively implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, strive to push forward the relations between the two militaries to a new high and make positive contributions to the healthy, stable and long-lasting development of relations between the two countries, he added.

Bonaventure said that dialogues between France and China, both of which are permanent members of the UN Security Council, conducted on the basis of mutual trust, is of great significance in maintaining world peace and prosperity.

The French military is willing to make joint efforts with the Chinese military to further deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields and promote the constant development of the bilateral state and military relations between the two countries, he added.