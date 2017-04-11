MINUSMA adopts medical service standard formulated by Chinese contingent

BAMAKO, MALI, April 12 (ChinaMil) -- Approved by the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) Force Commander Major General Amadou Kane, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for MINUSMA medical service compiled by the 4th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali was officially issued in the MINUSMA mission areas on March 31, 2017.

It is the first contingent-level SOP developed by the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent working at the Gao Level-II Hospital and incorporated into the United Nations standards system.

The SOP is a basic, core and authoritative guide for medical service support operations in all MINUSMA mission areas and sectors. The contents of the SOP consists of seventeen aspects of medical service support including the mission scope, organization and command, operating procedures, combat support, field documents and so on.