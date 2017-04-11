President Xi meets incoming HKSAR chief executive

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, the newly appointed chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), in Beijing, capital of China, April 11, 2017. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping met Tuesday with Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, the newly appointed chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in central Beijing.

Congratulating Lam on her victory in the election as the HKSAR's fifth-term chief executive and ensuing appointment by the State Council, Xi said Lam's victory is well deserved and she meets all the central authority's standards for the role.

With 36 years of government work experience, especially the multiple important posts she held after Hong Kong's return to the motherland, Lam has shown "a firm stance in loving the country and Hong Kong, a diligent, pragmatic and responsible work style, as well as rich administrative experience and ability to handle complicated situations," Xi said.

Lam also enjoys high recognition in Hong Kong society and has the mind, capability and sense of responsibility to serve the country and Hong Kong, Xi said.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the return of Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong has experienced its share of ups and downs during the past 20 years, and faces challenges and risks as well as opportunities and hopes in this stage," Xi said.

"Over the past two decades, great success has been achieved in the implementation of the 'one country, two systems' principle in Hong Kong," said Xi.

"The special administrative region system, stipulated in the Constitution as well as the Basic Law, operates effectively, and Hong Kong continues to enjoy prosperity and stability, winning high praise from the international community," Xi noted.

Xi also stressed that the practice of the "one country, two systems" principle in Hong Kong is an unprecedented cause and needs to be advanced through fresh explorations.

"As the newly appointed chief executive, you have a heavy responsibility and a glorious mission," said Xi.

The central government is determined to stick to the principles of "one country, two systems," "Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy, Xi noted.

That determination would not change or waver, said Xi, adding that full support would be given to Lam and the HKSAR government to carry out their duties in accordance with the law.

Xi expressed the hope that Lam could live up to the great trust, rely on the people of Hong Kong, comprehensively and precisely implement the principle of "one country, two systems" and the Basic Law, and contribute to the development of Hong Kong.

Senior leaders including Zhang Dejiang, Li Yuanchao, Li Zhanshu and Yang Jiechi attended the meeting.

Lam won the chief executive election with 777 of 1,163 valid votes on March 26. She is expected to assume office on July 1, 2017.