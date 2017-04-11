Air show to be held in SW China city

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- An air show will open Sept. 29 in Deyang City in southwest China's Sichuan Province, the State Administration of Science Technology and Industry for National Defence announced Tuesday.

The first Sichuan International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, like China's biennial air show held in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province in south China, will serve as a platform for technological, trade and cultural exchanges.

The five-day exhibition will cover an indoor area of 30,000 square meters and outdoor space of 50,000 square meters, and feature aerobatics performances, according to the show's organizer.

The latest technological achievements in China's aerospace industry, especially those made by private enterprises, will be displayed at the exhibition.