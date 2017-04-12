Delegation of China’s Central Military Commission arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN. - The delegation led by Director of Office for International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission of China, Guan Youfei, arrived in Armenia Tuesday.

Within the framework of the visit, official meetings are scheduled with Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, Deputy Defense Minister, Chairman of State Military-Industrial Committee, David Pakhchanyan, head of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Movses Hakobyan, and Head of the Defense Policy Department of the Defense Ministry, Levon Ayvazyan, the press-service of the Armenian Defense Ministry informed Armenian News.