Chinese frigate escorts rescued Tuvaluan cargo ship to safe waters

The OS35 cargo ship (L) sails toward waters off the Port of Aden, Yemen under the escort of the Chinese guided-missile frigate Yulin, April 11, 2017. (81.cn/ Li Wei)

GULF of ADEN, April 12 (ChinaMil) -- The guided-missile frigate Yulin (Hull 569) of the 25th Chinese naval escort taskforce escorted Tuvalu's OS35 cargo ship to the safe waters off the Port of Aden in Yemen at around 10:40 on April 11, local time.

The OS35 cargo ship was hijacked by pirates in the Gulf of Aden at around 16:00 on April 8, local time. Upon receiving the report of hijack of the cargo ship, the guided missile frigate Yulin of the Chinese naval escort taskforce rushed to the incident area immediately. In the wee hours of April 9, a group of 16 special operation troops from the Yulin boarded OS35 and rescued the 19 crew members.

To ensure the navigation security of the OS35 cargo ship, eight special operation soldiers and one translator who had participated in the rescue operation boarded the cargo ship for onboard guard, while the Yulin escorted the ship during the voyage.

After sailing for two days and nights, under the escort of the Chinese frigate Yulin, the OS35 arrived at the safe waters near the pilot station of Yemen's Port of Aden.