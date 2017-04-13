Military bands to perform in "International Military Tattoo" in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Military bands from China and overseas will perform in the "International Military Tattoo" in Hong Kong in July, according to a press release on Wednesday.

The event is one of a series to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Military bands performing at the shows will include the military band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), the military band of the PLA Navy, the Guard of Honor of the PLA, the Guard of Honor of the PLA Garrison in Hong Kong, as well as military bands from the Netherlands, Russia, and the United States, among others.

The Hong Kong Police Band and the Hong Kong Association of Choral Societies will also participate in the performances.

The shows will be staged from July 13 to 15, while meet-the-bands activities will be held before each performances.