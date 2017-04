BEIJING, April 13 (ChinaMil) – "The reports that China has sent 150,000 more soldiers to its border with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea(DPRK) are purely fabricated", said the Information Bureau of the Chinese Ministry of National Defense on Wednesday.

The bureau made the above remarks when responding to foreign media's reports that China has sent 150,000 more soldiers to its border with the DPRK in order to respond to the emergency situation in the DPRK.