Nepal, China hold first ever military exercise

Nepal and China will hold the first-ever joint military exercise from April 17 with a special focus on combating terror and disaster management, the Nepal Army announced Thursday.

The 10-day-long military drill that will last till April 26 is being organised by the two countries as part of their preparedness against terrorism that has posed as a serious security threat globally, it said.

The military exercise named ‘Sagarmatha Friendship-2017’ will also focus on common interests like disaster management. Sagarmatha is the Nepali name of Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, that is bordering between Nepal and China.

Although Nepal has been holding joint military exercises with other countries including India and the United States, this is the first time Nepal is holding such an exercise with China, which is increasingly expanding his presence in the land-locked country.

“The exercise will be conducted within the framework of Nepal’s foreign and security policy is part of Nepal’s aims to expand its military relationship with neighbouring and friendly countries on a bilateral as well as multi-lateral basis,” said a statement by the Nepal army.

“As part of our wish to give continuity to joint military exercise with a neighbouring and friendly country’s army, in view of the emerging terrorism as a larger threat, the Nepal Army and the People’s Liberation Army are going to conduct this exercise that will help enhance our capacity,” it said.

Nepal had proposed joint military exercises with China with the focus on disaster management during Chinese Defence Minister General Chang Wanquan’s official visit to Nepal on March 24.