Australian frigate arrives at Zhanjiang for China visit

The frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH155) of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) arrives at a naval port in Zhanjiang of south China’s Guangdong province on April 13, 2017. (Photo/Jiang Xiaowei)

ZHANJIANG, April 14 (ChinaMil) -- The frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) arrived in Zhanjiang, a port city in south China’s Guangdong province on Thursday morning for a five-day goodwill visit to the South China Sea Fleet of the Chinese PLA Navy.

The sailors of the two navies will visit each others' warships, hold football and basket ball matches and so on.

Before leaving Zhanjiang, the HMAS Ballarat will conduct joint maritime drills with the warships of the South China Sea Fleet on communication, ship formation maneuver at sea, joint search and rescue, and naval gun shooting according to the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES), so as to enhance mutual understanding and trust between the PLA Navy and the RAN.

The Anzac-class guided-missile frigate Ballarat (FFH 155) is 118 meters in length, 14.8 meters in width and 6.2 meters in draught. The frigate, with a full displacement of 3,810 tons, can navigate at a maximum speed of 27 knots.

A total of 186 troops including 32 officers and 154 soldiers are on board the frigate for the port call in China.