China rolls out new occupation skill appraisal provisions for active soldiers

BEIJING, April 14 (ChinaMil) -- Multiple state and military departments recently made joint deployment to roll out the newly-revised Provisions on Occupation Skill Appraisal for Soldiers in Active Service of Chinese People's Liberation Army across the military to regulate the work standards of soldiers' professional skill identification and improve the treatment and security systems for soldiers.

Soldier's occupation skill appraisal is a grading assessment and recognition on soldiers in active service, which is carried out by vocational skills appraisal agencies authorized by national human resources and social security administration departments. It assesses the prerequisite professional knowledge and operational skills of the soldier for taking a post.

It is learned that the Chinese military launched the pilot program of occupation skill appraisal in 1995 and officially implemented in the whole military in 2010. So far, more than 2.3 million soldiers have obtained vocational qualification certificates. Competency certification has become a powerful engine pulling up the advancement of quality of soldiers.

According to the newly-revised Provisions, the appraisal will cover all the specialties of non-commissioned officers (NCO). The grades of professional skills will serve as the basic conditions for promotion of NCOs. The Provisions clarifies the NCOs' professional skill grades will be linked with their levels of wages.

The vocation qualification certificates obtained by soldiers who have passed the appraisal represent the national and military recognition for their professional competency. The certificate can also be used by demobilized soldiers as an important evidence of their vocational skills in finding jobs.