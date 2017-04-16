Chinese navy rescues Panamanian ship from pirates in Gulf of Aden

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- A convoy sent by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy rescued a Panamanian ship that was being attacked by pirates in the Gulf of Aden on Saturday.

The PLA Daily reported Sunday that Frigate Hengyang of China's 25th convoy fleet received a report around 9:30 p.m. Saturday Beijing Time from the Mercury system saying that the ship ALHEERA was under attack by five pirates and was requesting help.

Hengyang set out immediately and dispatched its shipboard helicopter to the area. The helicopter arrived at the oil tanker at around 10:30 p.m. and drove away the suspected pirates.

The ALHEERA was deemed safe and continued its passage, said the newspaper.

Since 2008, Chinese fleet have escorted more than 6,000 ships through this vital sea route and have successfully rescued or aided more than 60 Chinese and foreign ships.