Nepal-China joint military drill kicks off

Participants of Nepal-China joint military exercise pose for photograph. Photo: Nepal Army

KATHMANDU: A joint military drill of the special forces of Nepal Army and Chinese People’s Liberation Army kicked off here in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Focusing on tactics of counter insurgency and counter terrorism, the 10-day military drill, named Sagarmatha Friendship 2017, is first of its kind between the armies of Nepal and China.

Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Major General Binod Kumar Shrestha inaugurated the event at the Maharajganj-based Special Forces Brigade.

In his opening remarks, Maj Gen Shrestha said that the joint exercise aimed at promoting military relations and enhance interoperability between Nepali and Chinese special forces at functional level by placing emphasis on counter terrorism tactics, techniques and procedures.

“Chinese Army is widely acknowledged for its professionalism, dedication and combat experience while Nepalese Army has gained many valuable lesson during its successful counter insurgency campaign in recent past and has a wealth of experience worth sharing,” he said.

He further expressed his confidence that the joint training will prove to be a great platform to learn and share each other’s knowledge and experiences.

PLA’s Colonel Yang Shumeng said the cooperation between Chinese People’s Liberation Army and Nepal Army in dealing with the threat of terrorism serves the common interest of both countries.

He also expressed his hope that the joint training will enhance mutual trust and confidence between two armies and promote bilateral cooperation.

The Chinese team arrived in Kathmandu yesterday.

Senior Nepal Army officials, Defence Attaché at the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu and others attended the opening ceremony.

Maj Gen Binod Kumar Shrestha of Nepal Army shakes hands with the participants of Nepal-China joint military drill.