Seminar on IED Disposal held under "Quadrilateral mechanism" in China

SHIJIAZHUANG, April 17 (ChinaMil) -- The "quadrilateral mechanism" seminar on Improvised Explosive Device Disposal (IEDD) was held at the PLA Shijiazhuang Mechanized Infantry Academy from April 10 to 14, 2016, in north China's Shijiazhuang city, capital of Hebei Province.

The seminar is based on the schedule of Quadrilateral Cooperation and Coordination Mechanism in Counter Terrorism by Afghanistan-China-Pakistan-Tajikistan Armed Forces (also known as the quadrilateral mechanism) , aiming to strengthen the four parties' cooperation in counter terrorism and improve capability of combating terrorism.

Soldiers with real experience in the IEDD from the four countries as well as military attachés from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Tajikistan attended the seminar.

During the seminar, representatives of four countries engaged in an in-depth communication on the relevant topics of the Improvised Explosive Device. They also organized simulated IEDD operations and observed the demonstrations of equipment.

The representatives agreed that the "quadrilateral mechanism" is an important platform for deepening anti-terrorism cooperation among the four militaries and maintaining regional peace and stability. They also reached consensus that this seminar has played a positive role in strengthening exchanges, gaining experience and enhancing anti-terrorism capacity.