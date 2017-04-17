Chinese ambassador to India visits Chinese military cemetery

NEW DELHI, April 17 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui joined the tomb-sweeping activity at the World War II Chinese Military Cemetery in the Margaret county of Assam, India on April 15 to honor and paid respect to the departed Chinese soldiers.

The Chinese military cemetery is located next to the famous Stilweil Highway during the World War II. More than 400 Chinese expeditionary soldiers are buried here. They sacrificed their lives for the country, their remains resting far away from their homes.

During World War II, more than 100,000 Chinese soldiers headed for India to save their homeland from dangers. They fought together with the allied forces, shed blood or sacrificed their lives.

They not only wrote a glorious chapter in the history of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, but also made great contributions to the victory of the World Anti-fascist War and the liberation cause of Asian nations. They are heroes of Chinese people and the eyewitness of the friendship between China and India.

Luo Zhaohui thanked the Indian side for its protection of the cemetery over the years and said that the Chinese government attaches great importance to the protection and management of overseas commemorative facilities for Chinese martyrs.

In the future, the embassy will work with local governments, China-funded companies, and local Chinese nationals and overseas Chinese to repair and maintain the cemetery. He hoped that the Indian side and Chinese side can join hands to well carry out the related work.

Staff from the Chinese embassy in India, local Chinese nationals and overseas Chinese, representatives of China-funded enterprises and Chinese media in India, and local Indian officials attended the sweeping activity.