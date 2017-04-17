China Military

A Chinese peacekeeper assigned to the 3rd Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan demonstrates first aid to the wounded during a combat-readiness assessment of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). (mod.gov.cn/ Li Zan)

JUBA, April 17 (ChinaMil) -- The 3rd Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan passed the first comprehensive combat-readiness assessment carried out by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on April 13, local time.

The two-day combat-readiness assessment in the Chinese battalion this time covered seven aspects including Chinese peacekeepers’ basic military professionalism and capabilities of handling crisis and protecting civilians.

A seven-member UNMISS team carried out detailed assessment of the Chinese battalion on its commanding efficiency, communication support, intelligence reconnaissance, and logistical equipment.

The UNMISS team also made some random problems for the Chinese peacekeepers such as handling fights among refugees with weapons, clearing unexploded ordnances and rescuing the wounded to verify their capabilities of responding to emergencies.

The UNMISS team spoke highly of the detailed and complete combat-readiness mechanism, the competent emergency-responding capabilities, and the highly alerted combat-readiness awareness of the Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion.

“The Chinese battalion, with its high combat-readiness level, sets a model for all peacekeeping forces under the UNMISS,” said the UNMISS team leader.