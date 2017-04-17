CMC announces ten typical cases of discipline violations

BEIJING, April 17 (ChinaMil) -- Approved by the Central Military Commission (CMC), the Discipline Inspection Commission of the CMC issued days ago a notification in the whole military announcing ten typical cases of violation of disciplines and regulations uncovered during the 2017 New Year's Day and Spring Festival holidays.

The forms of discipline violations in the 10 cases involve impermissible reimbursement and entertainment, reimbursements of personal expenses using public funds, illegal accepting of money and things, infringement of the interests of soldiers and so on.

The Party committees and discipline watchdogs of six units have been held liable for unfulfilled entity responsibilities and supervision responsibilities, 11 leading officers held accountable, and 49 persons of direct responsibility given punishment by the Party and military discipline agencies.

The disclosure of the ten cases is the demonstration of an unremitted effort of the CMC to clean up undesirable work styles such as formalism, officialdom, hedonism and extravagance in the military. The Discipline Inspection Commission of the CMC announced in late March eight kinds of discipline violations in the first batch of ten typical cases including impermissible reimbursement, private reception using public funds, and abuse of official cars.