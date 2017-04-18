First ever joint military training : landmark on China-Nepal defense cooperation

KATHMANDU, April 17 (Nepal Foreign Affairs)–The first ever Nepal-China special forces joint military training has been launched here in Kathmandu on Sunday.

The ten-day joint military training named ‘Sagarmatha Friendship-2017’ was inaugurated by Nepal Army’s Major General Binod Kumar Shrestha amidst a special ceremony at Maharajgunj-based training school of in the Capital.

Addressing the function, Shrestha said that the joint training between the Nepali Army (NA) and People’s Liberation of Army (PLA) will add a new avenue in their friendly ties as well as enhancing their professional capacities.

Highlighting the historic mutual ties between the People’s Liberation Army and Nepali Army, Colonel of the Chinese PLA YANG Shumeng expressed belief that such kind of joint military training helps to enhance capabilities in counter-terrorism and strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Senior army officials of the Nepali Army, Defense Attaché at the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu, instructors, trainers, trainees and cadets from Nepali and People’s Liberation Army attended the opening ceremony.

A Army Spokesman, Jhankar Bahadur Kadayat, said that the joint training will be focused on counter terrorism and disaster response.

Observers said that the joint military training with China marks NA’s extension of military diplomacy.

The Nepali Army has long been conducting joint military drills with Indian and American armies.

“A small Chinese troop is participating in the first ever training with an equal number of Nepali Army personnel,” the army spokesman added.

The Nepali Army said in a press release that the joint military training with China is a step towards preparations against the possible threat from terrorism.

“The training with China is a part of its regular bilateral and multilateral military exercises with an objective of sharing experiences, skills and professional knowledge which it has been doing regularly with the nations that Nepal shares diplomatic ties,” the Army Headquarters said in its press statement.

The joint military training concludes on April 25.