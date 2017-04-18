China, Nepal say jt military drill was for peace, stability and against terror

New Delhi/ Beijing, Apr 17 (UNI) China, which yesterday held its first ever military exercise with Nepal, has said the exercise was aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region and addressing threats of terrorism.

The 10-day military drill ‘’Sagarmatha Friendhsip’’ 2017 that will last till April could cause some disquiet in India as Nepal tries to expand its influence in the region, according to observers of the relations among these countries.

Nepal is a landlocked neighbour that is dependent on most of its supplies from India, and was helped by China when in 2015 it faced economic blockade by Madhesis.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang while replying to a question during the media briefing in Beijing today said, "China and Nepal are good neighbours. Practical cooperation between the two sides, especially cooperation that can promote development of both sides and maintain peace and stability in the region, is a good thing.’’

Besides, the Sagarmatha drill was also help the two countries in dealing with the common threat of terrorism, as PLA representative Col Yang Shumeng and the Nepalese Army said yesterday at the inauguration of the joint exercise.

Sagarmatha is the Nepali name of Mt Everest, the world’s highest peak.

Nepal has been maintaining that the drill was part of its regular bilateral and multilateral military exercise which it had been doing regularly with other nations.