Xi demands enhanced supervision over reform efforts

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed the role of supervision in implementing reform, demanding such work be carried out in a wider and deeper scope to detect and solve problems.

All departments and localities should attach greater importance to delivering reforms and devote more effort to examining reform's effects, Xi said during the 34th meeting of the Central Leading Group for Deepening Overall Reform, which he heads.

Regarding major reforms and "intricate matters," authorities should review the results, according to a statement released after the meeting.

The group called for timely corrections to problems uncovered during supervision and those found making insufficient efforts should be called to account.

Leading departments and local authorities should regularly track reform implementation and report the effects, the statement said.

The group also passed guidelines and plans including more policy support for new agriculture business models.

The leading group pledged favorable tax policies, better infrastructure, improved financial services and wider insurance support to foster new business models in rural areas.

Stressing the role of entrepreneurs, the group promised to create a fair legal and market environment to bring out their creativity.

The regulatory mechanisms on money laundering, financing for terrorists and tax fraud should be improved, and regulations should be enhanced to "significantly" reduce the categories and volume of waste imports, according to the statement.

During the meeting, the leading group ordered intensified efforts to prevent forced confessions and illegal collection of evidence, saying it is important in punishing crimes in accordance with law, safeguarding human rights, and preventing wrong verdicts.

The criteria and procedure of excluding illegal evidence should be clarified during the whole process of investigation, arrest and trial, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, a modern hospital system should be established to ensure clear responsibilities, scientific governance, efficient operation and forceful supervision, the statement said.

More efforts should be made to improve the management and operation of public hospitals as well as to promote healthy development of hospitals run by non-government sectors.

The leading group also decided to reform related sectors to prevent a shortage in medicines by boosting coordination and improving monitoring, early warning and inventory management.

The meeting was also attended by Li Keqiang and Liu Yunshan, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and deputy heads of the group.