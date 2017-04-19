Xi stresses Party’s authority over army

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed the Party's absolute authority over the army and required them to prepare for war at all times, as he received chief military officers from 84 newly established army institutions.

The Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission has reshuffled the country's armed forces with 84 newly adjusted or established corps-level units, which Xi said is another major step in strengthening the armed forces and building world-class armed forces.

The 84 units are a vital part of a new army system, which will shoulder a heavy responsibility in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development, Xi said.

Xi urged the military to increase their fighting capabilities in joint operations, enhance practical training and promote military technologies.

He also required the military to stay on full alert and prepare for war at all times, urging the military to carry forward the spirit of collectivism and heroism.