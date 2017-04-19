Senior Chinese, Cambodian military officials meet in Beijing

Major General Shao Yuanming (R), deputy chief of the Joint Staff Department under China's Central Military Commission (CMC), shakes hands with visiting Cambodian Defense Ministry Secretary of State Elvan Sarat (L) in Beijing on April 18, 2017. (mod.gov.cn/ Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, April 19 (ChinaMil) -- Major General Shao Yuanming, deputy chief of the Joint Staff Department under the Central Military Commission (CMC), met with Cambodian Defense Ministry Secretary of State Elvan Sarat in Beijing Tuesday afternoon.

Shao said that China and Cambodia are good neighbors, good friends, good brothers and good partners.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's successful visit to Cambodia last year has acted as a driving force in pushing the development of the China-Cambodia comprehensive strategic partnership, Shao said.

In recent years, the military-to-military exchanges and cooperation between China and Cambodia have made new progress, he noted, adding that the Chinese military is willing to work with the Cambodian military to expand areas and elevate level of cooperation between the two militaries.

Elvan Sarat said that Cambodia and China are friends with high-degree mutual trust, Cambodia attaches great importance to developing relations with China and is willing to strengthen defense and security cooperation with China.

