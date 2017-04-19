Chinese defense minister meets with Belarusian defense official



Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Chang Wanquan (R) meets with visiting Chairman of the Belarusian State Border Committee Anatoly Lappo (L) in Beijing, April 18, 2017. (mod.gov.cn/Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, April 19 (ChinaMil) -- Chang Wanquan, China's state councilor and minister of national defense, met with Chairman of the Belarusian State Border Committee Anatoly Lappo in Beijing Tuesday afternoon.

In the year of 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko jointly announced the establishment of China-Belarus comprehensive strategic partnership based on mutual trust and win-win cooperation, since then, the two countries has witnessed much more consolidated foundation of mutual political trust, closer links of common interests, more frequent cultural exchange and smoother coordination in international affairs, Chang said.

As an important component of relations between the two countries, the relations between the two militaries have maintained a good momentum of development with constantly deepened exchange and cooperation in the fields of group visits, personnel training and joint drills, Chang said.

Chang stated that the Chinese military is willing to work with the Belarusian military to fully implement the important consensus reached by heads of state of the two countries, strengthen pragmatic cooperation in various areas including exchange between border defense troops, so as to promote development of China-Belarus relations.

Lappo said that the friendship between Belarus and China has stood the test of history, and the important consensus reached by heads of state of the two countries has pointed out the direction for the development of bilateral relations. Belarus' military is willing to work with the Chinese military to strengthen border defense exchange and cooperation, Lappo added.