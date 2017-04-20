PLA releases new directory of military metrology technical specifications

Profile photo

BEIJING, April 20 (ChinaMil) -- The Military-Civil Integrated Technical Specification Catalog for Military Metrology (V2.0) was officially released by the Equipment Development Department under the Central Military Commission (CMC) on April 6, 2017.

The new catalog lists a total of 819 specifications of metrological technologies currently used both in military and civil areas.

Among them, there are 488 national metrological verification regulations, 179 national metrological calibration specifications, 23 national metrological standards, 70 national military metrological standards and 59 sector (industry) metrological standards.

Compared with the catalog (V1.0), catalog (V2.0) adds 134 new technical specifications, deletes six outdated technical specifications and updates 48 technical specifications.

The release of the new catalog has laid a solid foundation for the establishment of a comprehensive military-civilian integrated metrological technology specification system.