Chinese peacekeeping medical team rescues wounded Mali government soldiers

A soldier of Mali government forces injured when unidentified militants attacked a check point in Western Mali, is transferred to the Chinese peacekeeping level-II hospital for rescue on April 18, 2017, local time. (81.cn/Zhao Ziquan)

GAO, April 20 (ChinaMil) -- A check point of Mali government forces in the Sector West of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), which is over 200 kilometers away from Gao, was attacked by unidentified militants on the early morning of April 18, local time, causing four deaths and many injuries.

On the afternoon of that day, after getting the order of rescuing the wounded, the 4th Chinese peacekeeping medical team to Mali immediately sent a team of seven doctors to rush to the Gao airport, where they transferred three seriously wounded soldiers to the Chinese peacekeeping level-II hospital for further treatment.

The three wounded Malian soldiers received surgery operations soon after they arrived. After nearly 12 hours' all-out rescue by the medical workers in the hospital, now they are all in stable conditions.