Senior Chinese military official meets with Kenya's defense cabinet Secretary

Xu Qiliang (R), vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), meets with Kenya's Defense Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo (L) in Beijing, April 20, 2017. (mod.gov.cn/Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, April 21 (ChinaMil) -- Vice Chairman Xu Qiliang of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) met with the visiting Kenya's Defense Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo in Beijing on Thursday afternoon.

Xu said that the heads of state of the two countries announced in 2013 to elevate bilateral relations to a comprehensive cooperative partnership based on mutual trust and mutual benefit, and since then on, the China-Kenya relations have entered its best period in history.

China is grateful to Kenya for its consistent support in matters regarding China's core interests and major concerns, said Xu.

In recent years, China and Kenya have seen a deepening cooperation and frequent contacts between their militaries in areas of armaments technologies and personnel training, said Xu, adding that China is willing to work with Kenya to expand cooperation areas, and improve cooperation quality to push forward the development of bilateral state and military relations.

Ms. Omamo said that China always makes its efforts to maintain peaceful development of the world, and Kenya regards China as a sincere friend and an important partner.

Kenya attaches great importance to developing military-to-military relations with China and is satisfied with the cooperation carried out between the two countries' armed forces, she said, adding that the Kenyan military is willing to expand and deepen pragmatic cooperation with the Chinese military in various fields.

Shao Yuanming, deputy chief of the Joint Staff Department under the CMC and Kenyan Ambassador to China Michael Kinyanjui also attended the meeting.