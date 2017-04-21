China, Malaysia pledge to deepen military cooperation

BEIJING, April 21 (ChinaMil) -- Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), met with Malaysian Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein in Beijing on Thursday afternoon.

Xu said that under the joint concern and guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, the two countries have established comprehensive strategic partnership and are witnessing increasingly deepened political mutual trust and enhanced economic ties.

With China and Malaysia connected by the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, Xu said, the prospects for future cooperation between the two countries will be even brighter.

In recent years, the military-to-military relations between the two countries have been developing rapidly and the two militaries have carried out constant and in-depth cooperation, Xu said.

The Chinese military is willing to work with the Malaysian military to raise the level of exchange and cooperation in various fields, Xu added.

Hishammuddin said that Malaysia-China relations is of great strategic importance, and Malaysia pays high attention to the development of relations between the two armed forces. He hopes that the two sides can deepen cooperation in the fields of personnel training and joint training exercise so as to jointly promote regional peace and stability.

The Malaysian Ambassador to China Zainuddin Yahya attended the meeting.