Chinese defense chief holds talks with Kenyan counterpart

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Chang Wanquan (L) holds a welcoming ceremony for Ms. Raychelle Omamo, Cabinet Secretary for Defense of Kenya, in Beijing, April 20, 2017. ( mod.gov.cn/Xiaowei)

BEIJING, April 21 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese military is willing to continuously expand cooperation with the Kenyan military in the areas of maritime security and anti-terrorism, said China's Defense Minister Chang Wanquan when meeting with Ms. Raychelle Omamo, the visiting cabinet secretary for defense of Kenya, in Beijing on Thursday afternoon.

Chang said with the personal concern and promotion of the heads of state of the two countries, China-Kenya relations have achieved significant development in recent years.

He added that China appreciates Kenya's consistent support on issues concerning China's core interest and major concerns. As an important part of the bilateral relations, the relations between the two militaries, he said, have been developing smoothly. The two militaries have conducted fruitful cooperation in multiple fields including military academy exchanges, personnel training and equipment technology, He added.

Chang stressed that China is willing to expand the military-to-military cooperation with Kenya in maritime security and anti-terrorism operations, to push forward the good development momentum of relations between the two militaries.

The heads of state of the two countries have conducted exchange of visits for times, reflecting the profound friendship between Kenya and China, Omamo said, adding that Kenya thanks China for its long-term strong support and is willing to work together with China to strengthen pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries.

Before their meeting, Chang Wanquan held a welcome ceremony for Raychelle Omamo and accompanied her to inspect the Guards of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

The Kenyan Ambassador to China Michael Kinyanjui attended the meeting.