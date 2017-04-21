China, EU vow to boost defense and security cooperation

Chang Wanquan (R), Chinese state councilor and defense minister, shakes hands with Ms Federica Mogherini (L), high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, who came to China to attend the 7th China-EU High-level Strategic Dialogue, in Beijing on Thursday morning. (mod.gov.cn/Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, April 21 (ChinaMil) -- The European Union (EU) is willing to carry out cooperation with China in defense and security areas, said the visiting EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini during a meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Chang Wanquan in Beijing on Thursday morning.

Chang said that China-EU relations have maintained a sound momentum of development in recent years, , both China and the EU have witnessed the increasingly deepened cooperation in defense and security areas, smoothly running of institutionalized exchanges, as well as remarkable achievements in the cooperation in the areas of anti-piracy, naval escort, and international peacekeeping and so on.

China is willing to work with the EU, under the principle of mutual trust, equality and mutual benefit as well as step by step, to jointly consolidate the cooperation basis and expand cooperation areas, so as to promote the sound and long-term development of China-EU relations, Chang said.

Mogherini said that the European Union attaches great importance to the development of EU-China relations, the European Union and China have reached a lot of consensus in defense and security areas under the multilateral framework. The EU is willing to continue to carry out cooperation with China in all areas, including defense and security, she added.

Chinese Ambassador to the EU Yang Yanyi and the EU Ambassador to China Hans-Dietmar Schweisgut attended the meeting.