Chinese peacekeeping medical team to Mali passes UN combat-readiness assessment

GAO, MALI, April 21 (ChinaMil) -- The 4th Chinese peacekeeping medical team to Mali passed the 5th combat-readiness assessment conducted by the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on April 18, local time.

The combat-readiness assessment carried out by the UN is a comprehensively assessment to various types of main equipment and self-maintained equipment of the UN peacekeeping forces.

The assessment is also an important basis for the UN to verify its peacekeeping forces’ capability of fulfilling duties and responding to emergencies.

During the two-day assessment, the 10 members of the UN inspection team carried out detailed assessment to various kinds of equipment of the Chinese medical team including medical instruments and apparatuses, vehicles, weapons and ammunitions, living support materials, individual gears and communication network, and all the equipment have reached the UN standards.

To date, the 4th Chinese peacekeeping medical team has received UN combat-readiness assessment for five times and keeps a 100% passing rate.