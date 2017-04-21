Chinese forces in normal training along China-DPRK border

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese forces are keeping their standard operational readiness and conducting normal training along the border between China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), according to a statement from the Information Bureau of China's Ministry of National Defense.

The remarks were made Friday in response to media reports of China mobilizing air force bombers and on "high alert" of the tension over the Korean Peninsula.

"The reports are not true," said the statement.